Orion Twp. Clerk’s Office offers voter registration, absentee ballot hours on Nov. 5

ORION TWP. — Orion Township Clerk Penny Shults wants to make sure that any eligible voter in Orion Township (including the Village of Lake Orion) who has not registered to vote can do so in the Nov. 8 General Election if they wish.

Shults encouraged residents to register and cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election during the Orion Township Board of Trustees meeting on Oct 3.

To help residents get registered to vote at the polls on election day – or to cast an absentee voter ballot – Shults’s office will hold special hours from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 for voter registration and absentee voter ballots, a notice from the clerks’ office stated.

Any qualified elector of Orion Township, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the Orion Township Clerk’s office, the Oakland County Clerk’s office, a Secretary of State branch office or other designated state agency.

To register to vote in Orion Township, individuals must be 18 years of age and a resident of Orion Township.

Registration forms are also available at www.michigan.gov/sos/elections and can be mailed to the Orion Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.michigan.gov/sos/elections, the clerk’s office said.

The last day to register in any manner – other than in-person – with the local clerk is Oct. 24.

The Orion Township Clerk’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

On Election Day, the clerk’s office will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Orion Township Municipal Complex is at 2323 Joslyn Rd. Contact the clerk’s office at 248-391-0304 with any questions. – J.N.