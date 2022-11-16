Orion Twp. clerk, elections commission members thank everyone for election participation

Greetings Everyone,

On behalf of the Orion Election Commission, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who assisted with the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the Orion Township Library, The Village of Lake Orion, Lake Orion Church of Christ, St. Joseph Catholic Church, King of Kings Lutheran Church, Lake Orion United Methodist, St. Mary’s in the Hills, Lake Orion Baptist Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Department of Public Works, Orion Fire Station #2, Orion Township Municipal Complex, The River Church, Zion Community House, and Orion Center for providing outstanding community support by hosting a precinct.

Special recognition is extended to the Clerk’s Office Staff and our Election Inspectors who worked diligently to ensure that every vote was counted. They serve the voters with proficiency and respect always representing Orion Township with excellence. Special merit is given to the Oakland County Sherriff’s Department for their continued support.

Something wonderful happens when people come together and share a common goal and this election was marked by the unified effort put forth by everyone in our community.

Warm Regards,

Penny Shults

Orion Township Clerk

Mike Flood, Trustee

Brian Birney, Trustee