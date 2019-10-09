Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis of Regular Meeting – Oct. 7, 2019

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. All Members present, except Julie Dalrymple with notice.

Invocation, Steve Sanders. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Closed Executive Session at 7:03 p.m. to Discuss Attorney Opinions.

Reconvened Regular meeting at 7:32 p.m.

Proclamation was given on Oakland County Bicentennial Celebration.

Recognized Mike Brinkman of the Safety Path Advisory Committee for his 15 years of service.

Presentation given on The Daisy Project.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,351,675.86, and payrolls of $414,281.80. Total disbursement of funds of $1,765,957.66.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, September 16, 2019, as presented.

Adopted resolution to achieve Pure Michigan Trail Town Designation.

Approved resolution to pre-pay the 2019 OMIDD Drain Bond to Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner in the amount of $375, 408.48.

Approved agreement with Marco Technologies LLC, with any minor modification as recommended by the Township Attorney and approved by the Township Supervisor.

Appointed Jeffery Schmitz to the Corridor Improvement Authority.

Approved revisions to the Employee Handbook and Time Keeping & Attendance Policy, as presented.

Approved DPS Director to sign the Metro Pump Service proposal dated 9/11/19, for the purpose of upgrading the DPW garage fuel delivery system to achieve State compliance, in the amount of $145,995.00, and have the accounting coordinator make the necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized Fire Department to transfer revenue from the Ambulance Transport Fee account into EMS Operation and Medical Supplies account to purchase equipment and supplies to sustain Ambulance Transport.

Approved contract with Praxair for medical grade oxygen and directed the Supervisor and Clerk to sign on behalf of the Township.

Held first reading on Consumers Energy Franchise ordinance and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on November 4, 2019.

Approved per applicant, request to postpone the first reading for Firestone Conditional Rezone to Monday, October 21, 2019.

Approved second reading of the Open Burn ordinance.

Approved Township hall facility evaluation and authorized to demolish the existing facility once vacated and return the 2.44-acre land to vegetated lawn per the ordinance.

Approved Township Hall Agreement with AKA Architects, as presented.

Approved resolution declaring the Township Hall development as an essential public structure and service, and authorized the Clerk to certify and file.

Adopted Ethics Resolution and authorized the Clerk to certify and file.

Hired part-time Clerk Typist – Voter Registration.

Scheduled Township Board, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Corridor Improvement Authority, and consultants for a joint meeting on January 8, 2020 at

7:00 p.m.

Approved Pass-Through Agreement between the Charter Township of Orion and Southeast Michigan Council of Governments for a road safety study with $6,500.00 from Pulte and up to $15,000.00 in funds from General Activities.

Approved Cost Participation Agreement with SEMCOG, as presented.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed, construction project updates as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 10:45 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk