Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis of June 19, 2023 meeting

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360
Called meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. All Members were present.
Invocation by Supervisor Barnett. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Proclamation presented to recognize Lt. Ofiara, who received the Command Officer of the Year Award.
Presentation was provided by Jamie Rivette, CPA from Yeo & Yeo, to present the audit results for Fiscal
Year ending 2022.
Approved payment of bills in the amount of $2,343,417.24 and payrolls in the amount of
$290,285.21. Total disbursement of funds was $2,633,702.45, as amended.
Approved Agenda, as amended.
Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.
Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – June 5, 2023.
Adopted the resolution, allowing for temporary street closure of Beechwood Way for a Pickleball event
on Friday evenings from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. from June – Mid-September, 2023.
Received and filed the 2022 Audited Financial Statements.
Approved the Agreement for Water Debt for 1227 Brown Road, Lake Orion, MI 48359.
Authorized the AKA Architects and OHM to perform professional design services in support of the
construction of an open-air pavilion to replace the existing Peterson Lodge, not exceeding
$57,500.00.
Approved the Resolution of Authorization – Local Unit of Government Match without Donated Funds,
for the Michigan Spark Grant program for the Brown/Giddings/Silverbell Path project.
Accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter, Ronald Best, with regret, based on a submitted letter
dated June 10, 2023 and effective June 20, 2023.
Authorized Township Engineers, OHM, to complete preliminary engineering plans for the GM
Pathway project, at a cost not exceeding $97,000.00, and authorize the budget adjustment
with funds from the Safety Path fund balance.
Adopted the resolution scheduling the Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #3 Public Hearing
for July 17, 2023.
Approved the Charter Township of Orion Hearing Officers request to schedule a hearing on
July 3, 2023, on the findings and order the Hearing Officer for the Property commonly known
as 436 Kennard Road, Orion Township, MI 48359 and direct the Township Attorney to provide
notice to the Property Owner and any interested parties in accordance with MCL 125.540.
Approved the Second Reading of PC-2021-65, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning
Ordinance #78, 2022 Zoning Ordinance Updates, Articles 2, 3, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,
23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, 34, and 35.
Approved the First Reading for PC-22-39, Hudson Square Final PUD Rezone Map Amendment, and
Agreement, requesting to rezone the property located at 3030 S. Lapeer Rd.
(Sidwell #09-26-101-021) from Single Family Residential -2 (R-2), and Conditional General
Business (GB) to Planned Unit Development (PUD), for plans date stamped received
May 31, 2023, and direct the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible approval/adoption
on July 17, 2023.
Approved the additional contribution to RCOC in the amount of $140,000 with funds to be used toward
the purchase and distribution of gravel as recommended by RCOC; and authorize the Budget
& Procurement Director or Accounting Controller to make a budget adjustment with funds
being transferred from the Host Fee Fund Balance to the General Fund.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360
Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.
Received and filed Clerk’s Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.
Received and filed the Corridor Improvement Authority’s 2022 Annual Report and FY 2022 Annual
Report on Status of Tax Increment Financing Plan and authorize distribution of the report as required by
PA 57 of 2018.
Meeting adjourned at 8:13 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Publish: 7/5/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor