Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis of June 19, 2023 meeting

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. All Members were present.

Invocation by Supervisor Barnett. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Proclamation presented to recognize Lt. Ofiara, who received the Command Officer of the Year Award.

Presentation was provided by Jamie Rivette, CPA from Yeo & Yeo, to present the audit results for Fiscal

Year ending 2022.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $2,343,417.24 and payrolls in the amount of

$290,285.21. Total disbursement of funds was $2,633,702.45, as amended.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – June 5, 2023.

Adopted the resolution, allowing for temporary street closure of Beechwood Way for a Pickleball event

on Friday evenings from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. from June – Mid-September, 2023.

Received and filed the 2022 Audited Financial Statements.

Approved the Agreement for Water Debt for 1227 Brown Road, Lake Orion, MI 48359.

Authorized the AKA Architects and OHM to perform professional design services in support of the

construction of an open-air pavilion to replace the existing Peterson Lodge, not exceeding

$57,500.00.

Approved the Resolution of Authorization – Local Unit of Government Match without Donated Funds,

for the Michigan Spark Grant program for the Brown/Giddings/Silverbell Path project.

Accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter, Ronald Best, with regret, based on a submitted letter

dated June 10, 2023 and effective June 20, 2023.

Authorized Township Engineers, OHM, to complete preliminary engineering plans for the GM

Pathway project, at a cost not exceeding $97,000.00, and authorize the budget adjustment

with funds from the Safety Path fund balance.

Adopted the resolution scheduling the Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #3 Public Hearing

for July 17, 2023.

Approved the Charter Township of Orion Hearing Officers request to schedule a hearing on

July 3, 2023, on the findings and order the Hearing Officer for the Property commonly known

as 436 Kennard Road, Orion Township, MI 48359 and direct the Township Attorney to provide

notice to the Property Owner and any interested parties in accordance with MCL 125.540.

Approved the Second Reading of PC-2021-65, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning

Ordinance #78, 2022 Zoning Ordinance Updates, Articles 2, 3, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,

23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, 34, and 35.

Approved the First Reading for PC-22-39, Hudson Square Final PUD Rezone Map Amendment, and

Agreement, requesting to rezone the property located at 3030 S. Lapeer Rd.

(Sidwell #09-26-101-021) from Single Family Residential -2 (R-2), and Conditional General

Business (GB) to Planned Unit Development (PUD), for plans date stamped received

May 31, 2023, and direct the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible approval/adoption

on July 17, 2023.

Approved the additional contribution to RCOC in the amount of $140,000 with funds to be used toward

the purchase and distribution of gravel as recommended by RCOC; and authorize the Budget

& Procurement Director or Accounting Controller to make a budget adjustment with funds

being transferred from the Host Fee Fund Balance to the General Fund.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Clerk’s Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Corridor Improvement Authority’s 2022 Annual Report and FY 2022 Annual

Report on Status of Tax Increment Financing Plan and authorize distribution of the report as required by

PA 57 of 2018.

Meeting adjourned at 8:13 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 7/5/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor