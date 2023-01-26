Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis – Jan. 3, 2023

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All members were present, except Chris Barnett, who was absent

with notice.

Clerk Shults was appointed to chair the meeting. Trustee Dalrymple was appointed to keep a record of the

vote.

Invocation provided by Clerk Shults. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $227,227.36 and payrolls of $345,516.44. Total

disbursement of funds was $572,743.80 as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, 2023 Budget, December 19, 2022, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, December 19, 2022 as presented.

Approved Temporary Sign Fee Waiver Request for Friends of the Orion Township Public

Library.

Set Public Hearing for the Square Lake Ordinance Change Request.

Approved to add one Uniform Patrol Deputy, effective February 1, 2023, at an annual cost of

approximately $147,634.76.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed Paint Creek Trail Report, as presented.

Received and filed Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports.

Meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 1/11/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor