Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis — Dec. 19, 2022 meeting

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. All members were present, except Penny Shults and Mike Flood,

who were both absent with notice.

Invocation provided by Chris Barnett. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public hearing was held to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the 2023 budget

prior to adoption.

Presentation was held to disclose results of the Sanitary Sewer Metering Study 2022.

Presentation was held to recognize volunteers for the Shop with a Hero program, a shopping

event which assists families with holiday needs.

Presentation was held, recognizing Oakland County Sheriff for the Random Acts of Kindness

program. Funds were collected from donors of the community to assist families in

need.

Proclamation presented to designate April 29th as Arbor Day, to support efforts of protecting

woodlands.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,636,359.92 and payrolls of $380,175.18. Total

disbursement of funds was $2,016,535.10, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, December 5, 2022 as presented.

Approved the Minutes – Public Hearing, Annual CDBG 2023 Application.

Accepted, with regret, the resignation of Michael DeLuca from the Environmental Resources

Committee and directed the Supervisor to authorize seeking a replacement.

Approved the 2023 meeting schedule for the Orion Township Corridor Improvement Authority

Board.

Approved appointment of subcommittee, to review applications and interview candidates for the

Township Trustee vacancy, which will occur on 12/20/2022; and to provide candidate

recommendations for the Board’s consideration, further review, and appointment on

January 17, 2023

Approved job description updates and changed the title from Special Assistant to the Supervisor

to Communications & Engagement Specialist.

Received and filed Matured, Called and Purchases of Securities & Bonds for Water/Sewer and

General Accounts.

Approved the promotion of Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Martinez to rank of Lieutenant,

effective December 20, 2022, at a Lieutenant starting rate of $23.08 per hour.

Adopted the resolutions and approved the 2023 non-union pay rates, as presented.

Approved and received the sanitary sewer metering study 2022, as presented.

Approved the Agreement with Eagle Security Fire & Life Safety for the three-year software

protection plan, not to exceed $12,651.00.

Awarded the bid for Planning & Zoning Consultant Services to Carlisle Wortman Associates,

effective January 1, 2023 and authorized the Township Supervisor to execute an

agreement with Carlisle Wortman representatives.

Adopted the resolution approving the 2023 NO HAZ Agreement and authorized the

Supervisor/Clerk to appoint an Orion Township Board Representative to the 2023 NO

HAZ Consortium.

Adopted the Township’s portion of the Joint Resolution of the Village Council of the Village of

Lake Orion and the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion, as presented

and direct the Clerk to forward a certified copy to the Village of Lake Orion and

OCCCC.

Approved the updated Orion Township Organizational Chart.

Approved the appointments for Boards, Commissions, and Committees, as presented.

Approved and authorized the fire department to enter into a service agreement with Emergency

Services Consulting International, in the amount of $62,043.80, using a national

cooperative bid specification, to complete a standard of cover and customer-centered

strategic plan.

Approved the recommended Budget Adjustments and directed the Accounting Controller &

Budget & Procurement Director to make the Budget Adjustments based on the

overbudget funds.

Approved resolution of the Charter Township of Orion adopting of the budget and setting

millage levy, a resolution to establish and define the adoption of budgets. Levy millage

and make appropriations for Fiscal Year 2023 and thereby adopted 2023 Budgets, as

amended.

Approved the appointment of Donni Steele as Treasury Consultant, effective December 20 –

December 31, 2022 with compensation not to exceed $2,787.60.

Approved Kim Urbanowski temporary, at-will, appointment to complete training and

development with incumbent Treasurer at a rate of $22.30 per hour, for a total of 35

hours during the dates of December 5 – December 19, 2022.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports.

Meeting adjourned at 8:28 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 12/28/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor