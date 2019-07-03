Orion Township to participate in National Disability Voter Registration Week

The Orion Township Clerk’s Office announced last week that they would be participating in National Disability Voter Registration Week, July 15-19.This is a nonpartisan effort to increase the political participation of people with disabilities.

Township Clerk Penny Shults and her staff will be at the Orion Township Public Library on July 15 and July 17 from 10 a.m. – noon and 1-3 p.m. for Orion residents to register to vote with Voter Assist Terminals designed to help those with disabilities.

According to a press release from Shults and the Orion Public Library, “the REV UP Campaign, coordinated nationally by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), focuses on voter registration, education, and engagement. REV UP stands for Register! Educate! Vote! Use your Power!” — M.K.