Orion Marine to sell sales, service and winter storage

Docks and boat rentals expected to remain open

On Feb. 18, Riva Campbell, General Manager of Orion Marine, announced via Facebook that the Campbell family would be selling a portion of the Orion Marine property.

The sales, service and winter storage portion of the property was turned over to Orion Marine Service. However, Orion Marine will still continue to own and operate the boat rentals, fuel docks and dock slips, Campbell said.

According to a post in the Lake Orion Chat Room, Orion Marine is currently looking into a solution for customers to get their boats out of storage come spring.

Campbell asked that current storage customers contact them via email at orionmarinestorage@gmail.com and expect to be contacted in the spring to retrieve their boat from storage. — M.K.