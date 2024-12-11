Orion Lighted Parade fills the village with the Christmas spirit

The holiday season may be the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” but Orion Lighted Parade in downtown Lake Orion on Saturday was the was certainly the most rockin’ holiday event, bringing thousands of spectators to the village to see one of Michigan’s largest lighted parades.

The Orion Area Parade Group hosted the “A Storybook Christmas” parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, dancers, first responder vehicles, businesses, nonprofits, school and community groups.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for free photos with the kids.

Spectators lined the parade route as scores of entries enchanted the young and old alike. Parade Group President Bill Kokenos said the parade usually brings 5,000-7,000 spectators to downtown Lake Orion, and this year’s parade had more than 75 entries.

Golling Buick GMC General Manager John Cooper and radio personality Rockin’ Ronnie emceed the parade. – J.N.