Orion Chamber recognizes National CPR and AED Week

In recognition of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, the Orion Area Chamber hosted AED, CPR, Narcan, and Stop the Bleed Training at Orion Township Fire Station #2.

The training was taught by: Kyle Cameron – EMS Coordinator, Orion Township Fire Department, Brittany Palaian – Registered Nurse, Trinity Health Oakland, and Alexandra Hicks – Program Specialist, Alliance Coalition for Healthy Communities.

“This emergency preparedness training was a perfect example of the value our community places in prevention and harm reduction. As Orion’s own prevention coalition, we appreciate this partnership with Orion Area Chamber of Commerce and appreciate the sharing of information and resources that prepare both homes and workplaces to respond to an emergency.” states Tonya Hamilton, Executive Director of North Oakland Community Coalition.

The Chamber is expected to continue to host an annual training to better prepare our community members for the future.

For more information, please contact Joyce Donaldson at the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce at joyce@orionareachamber.com or 248-693-6300.