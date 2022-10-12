Orion Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Impact Award recipients

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2022 Impact Awards, recognizing those individuals or organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Orion Township and make an impact on the well-being of the community.

The winners will be honored during a luncheon ceremony from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Paint Creek Country Club.

Advance registration is required to attend, and chamber members and non-members are welcome to register. For more information on tickets, visit orionareachamber.com.

Business Person of the Year

Jimmy Johnson of Graphic Takeover is the Business Person of the Year.

The Business Person of the Year runs a successful local business, reflects a commitment to social responsibility and exemplifies strong community and Chamber involvement while providing a positive social and/or economic impact in the Orion area, the chamber criteria stated.

Golling Buick GMC is this year’s Business Person of the Year Award sponsor.

Economic Impact Award

General Motors Orion Assembly is being honored with the Economic Impact Award.

General Motors Orion Assembly is being honored for making a positive economic impact in the Orion area for job creation, opportunities for advancing new local industries, revitalizing a sector of the community and a positive impact on living and working in the Orion Area.

Caliber Home Loans is sponsoring the Economic Impact Award.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Rachel West of Malie Therapeutic is the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Entrepreneur of the Year is presented to a chamber member who is the founder, owner, CEO or president of a new business, demonstrating a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, creativity and determination.

Capacore Professional Advisors sponsored the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Youth Impact Award

Deputy Jennifer Eriksen of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is the 2022 Youth Impact Award winner.

Eriksen is being honored for making “a significant impact in the lives and well-being of youth in the Orion community in the areas of entrepreneurship, education, health and wellness, above and beyond the general scope of their expected responsibilities.”

This year’s Youth Impact Award is Sponsored by The Counelis Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance.

Community Beautification Award

The Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club will receive the Community Beautification Award.

The Rotary Club is being recognized for demonstrating “excellence in practices to preserve, maintain and improve the attractiveness of the community.”

This year’s Community Beautification Award is Sponsored by Beaumont.