Orion Area Youth Assistance seeks nominations for annual Youth Recognition Awards

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Some may seem routine, others monumental, but each act of caring, whether a stone or a boulder, helps build a mountain of good will in the Orion community.

The Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA) wants to honor those students who are contributing their time, talents and hearts to helping others in the Orion community and seeks nominations for their 29th annual Youth Recognition Awards.

The awards pay special tribute to outstanding youth in the community who have volunteered their time in the past year.

“Our Youth Recognition Awards is one of my favorite Orion Area Youth Assistance Programs and near and dear to my heart as a community leader,” said Dawn Ames, chair of the OAYA Board of Directors. “Our annual awards recognize youth in the Lake Orion community who have volunteered during the past year which is over and above what is required for service learning or other service requirements.

“Research tells us that youth who volunteer have a greater sense of purpose, gain more empathy and expand their worldview. Volunteering also helps gain new life skills such as leadership, dependability, time management and decision making.”

There are two categories and all nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 18.

Those nominated for the Community Service Award will have a passion for volunteering and have exceeded expectations in volunteering. Examples include assisting seniors or persons with disabilities, working with younger students who need support, and leading or organizing extracurricular activities or community events.

Paid services and high school community service requirements or other community organization service requirements are not eligible for this award. A student who goes above and beyond the required number of hours is certainly a worthy candidate.

The Personal Achievement Award is for youth who have “demonstrated a dramatic positive change in attitude or behavior, overcome a significant obstacle (health, family situation, etc.) or have made a strong, positive academic turnaround.”

“It is wonderful to see how the youth are impacting our community and making a difference in the life of others. We also recognize students who have demonstrated a dramatic positive change in attitude or behavior, overcome a significant obstacle such as health or family situation or have made a strong, positive academic turnaround with Personal Achievement Awards,” Ames said.

At this time, the OAYA is unable to make a final decision as to whether the award ceremony will be in-person or recorded for viewing on their Facebook page. Details regarding the award ceremony will be communicated as soon as they are available.

“We need help from the community to identify these outstanding youth. If you would like to nominate a youth to be recognized this year, the deadline to submit a nomination form is Friday, March 18,” Ames said.

Forms can also be downloaded from the OAYA website: www.lakeorionyouthassistance.com. Return forms by email, faxing to 248-693-1494 or mailing to Orion Area Youth Assistance, CERC Building, 455 E. Scripps Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360.

Contact the Orion Area Youth Assistance office at 248-693-6878, or by e-mailing oaya@lok12.org with questions.