Orion area websites, numbers for reliable information during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cdc.gov/coronavirus

• Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), michigan.gov/Coronavirus

• Oakland County Health Division, oakgov.com/health

• Orion Township government, oriontownship.org.

• Lake Orion Community Schools, lakeorionschools.org, for school-related updates.

• Township Supervisor Chris Barnett has said he will also post regular video updates on his Facebook page, facebook.com/ChrisBarnettOrion.

• The Orion Township website also has information links to resources for small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), such as response plans, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program for COVID-19, comprehensive resources.

• For information on unemployment benefits for Michigan workers, links are available at oriontownship.org or directly through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity at michigan.gov/leo.

• Also check lakeorionreview.com. The Review will post these and other important links in an entry at the top of its website main page and update information as it becomes available.

• The township has also created a Facebook page, Facebook.com/LakeOrionCares, so that people can post requests for assistance on what they, or someone they know, may need. The page is not a chat room or forum for political discussion.

• Orion Township Help: 1-248-391-0304 ext. 3507 or email help@oriontownship.org

• North Oakland Community Coalition: 1-248-520-3786.

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

• Narcotics Anonymous Hotline: 1-800-230-4085.

• Common Ground (Youth and Adults): 1-800-231-1127.

• Oakland County Youth Moblie Crisis: 1-877-800-1650.

• Crisis Text Line: 741741

• Orion/Oxford FISH Food Assistance: 1-248-628-3933

Orion Twp. Community Bulletin

Senior Meals

If you or someone you know is over 60 years old and is in need of emergency, even if temporary, daily meals, please contact Meals on Wheels at 248-608-0264 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

General Assistance

If you’re an Orion Township resident in need of community resources and/or temporary assistance, please call 248-391-0304 ext. 3507, or email Orion Township at help@oriontownship.org.

The Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department is working to assist seniors (and the general population), as needed. While the Orion Center is closed to public walk-ins, those in need of assistance can call the Orion Center at 248-391-0304 ext. 3500 for general information on senior services.

Coronavirus Do’s and Don’ts

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

• Social Distancing: stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly.

The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.