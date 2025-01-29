Orion Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes True Flourishing

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed True Flourishing to the community with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 23. Joelyn Beaver, founder and director of True Flourishing, cut the ribbon. True Flourishing provides hope for its clients’ futures by empowering people with the knowledge and actions to take now in order to prevent cognitive decline 5-20 years later through innovative and accessible brain and microvascular insights. For more information on True Flourishing, visit www.trueflourishing.com or call 248-961-2393. Photo by Roger Greene

