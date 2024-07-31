Orion Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for D1 Training

D1 Training ribbon cutting — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for D1 Training – Lake Orion on July 27, welcoming the new facility to the community. D1 Training offers proven training techniques for athletes, adults and student-athletes to build the world’s best athletes in age-appropriate programs led by expert coaches. “We had such an energetic afternoon at the Ribbon Cutting at D1 Training – Lake Orion. Congratulations to owners Dimitra and George Boulos on creating such an inspiring and professional environment to train,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the chamber. Visit D1 Training – Lake Orion at 1216 S. Lapeer Rd. Online: www.d1training.com/lake-orion. Photo courtesy of OACC.