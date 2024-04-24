One dead, three injured in I-75 construction zone crash

24 year old Alpena woman died at scene

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Springfield Twp. — On April 13, the Michigan State Police Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a minor four car hit and run crash that occurred in the left lane of Northbound I-75 South of the East Holly Road bridge. The section of highway is currently a construction zone.

According to MSP, four occupants of the hit and run crash got out of their vehicles and stood in the middle of the roadway to exchange information. While outside of their vehicles another driver struck the rear of the last vehicle causing a second crash.

This caused a chain reaction where three of the occupants, now pedestrians, from the first crash were struck. One of the pedestrians suffered a compound fracture and was treated by troopers on scene with a tourniquet and transported to a local hospital.

The second pedestrian, a 24 year old from Alpena, was pronounced dead on the scene. The third pedestrian sustained minor injuries. The driver who struck the crashed vehicles was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Family members have been notified. The second crash investigation is on going and will be sent to the prosecutor when completed.

“Please remember to move your vehicles out of travel lanes if possible,” said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. “If they can’t be moved, stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened. Call 911 and we will help make the area safe and get you off the roadway.”