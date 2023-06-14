‘Once a Dragon’… Lake Orion High School graduates 540 students

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Lake Orion High School’s graduating class of 2023 received their diplomas last week at Pine Knob Music Theatre where 540 Dragons celebrated their achievements and looked excitedly to the future.

The commencement ceremony on June 6 featured speeches from Board of Education President Birgit McQuiston, Superintendent Ben Kirby, Lake Orion High School Principal Dan Haas, student speaker Dulce Maria Calderon-Avila and class president Cameron Smith, as well as several performances from the LOHS band and choir.

“As you walk across this oh-so-famous stage to receive your diploma, you are achieving a significant milestone and receiving much more than a piece of paper, you’re receiving the key to your future endeavors,” McQuiston said. “What a privilege and opportunity you have before you. I hope you will choose to use your education and become lifelong learners and leaders.”

Among the messages delivered were words of inspiration and support.

“There is a quote from historical maps that says ‘Beyond this place there be dragons.’ The meaning was intended to be a warning in fear of the unknown but today we all know better. Dragons are nothing to be feared but they are fiercely loyal, competitive yet kind, learners, leaders and difference makers,” McQuiston said. “Let’s be clear, Lake Orion will always be Dragon country. Lake Orion High School will always be home of the Dragons, and graduates: once a Dragon, always a Dragon. And Dragons, well, there’s just no place like home. As you embark on your life’s adventures, I hope you will always choose to come back home and visit for a while.”

The class of 2023 came into LOHS as freshman in 2019, and had not even made it through their first year of high school before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The challenges that graduates rose to meet over their high school careers made for an unique high school experience.

“There is no way to sugarcoat that this is one of the most important moments in your life. It is a transition from chapter to chapter and yes, it’s scary. Yes, it’s sad. But the only direction we can move is forward,” Smith said. “I can dwell on the negatives that have happened during our time here, then continue with a rant about COVID-19 and school safety, but all I will say about our past is that those challenges we faced only made us stronger. Those challenges created a new sense of Dragon spirit for all of us. It helped define our strength within to emerge tougher than before.”

In his speech, Smith thanked his fellow class officers and the staff at LOHS including Dr. Haas, who stepped in as principal this year to lead the staff and students forward.

Haas gave a rendition of his themed morning announcement “Protect the Thunder” to the crowd, hoping to provide one last bit of thanks to the graduates.

“A group of dragons is referred to as a Thunder. You are all critical parts of our Lake Orion Thunder. Graduates, over the past few weeks I’ve been trying to find the right words to express my gratitude toward all of you during this amazing school year and it really comes down to a simple: thank you. Thank you for your leadership, for putting Lake Orion Schools on a path of pride and purpose through approaching this year with school spirit, service before self and simply being genuinely good-natured individuals. You have set the bar high for future classes,” Haas said. “Thank you for being patient with me as I figured out this position.”

Students received their diplomas among friends and family as well as LOHS staff, all of whom played a vital role in their many accomplishments.