Oakview, Waldon bond projects are ‘on schedule’

Selected LOCS superintendent Heidi Mercer said Oakview and Waldon Middle Schools’ bond projects are “on schedule” during a Board of Education meeting on July 24.

Construction to Waldon’s track, media center and other projects began in June, and are expected to be completed by September, according to the school’s website.

LOCS Director of Communications and Marketing Mark Snyder said curbs, parking lots, hallways and more are being worked on at both schools.

The high school and Community Education Resource Center projects are still in the design phase, according to Mercer.

Snyder said Waldon and Oakview’s projects are the summer’s two primary projects. — J.G.