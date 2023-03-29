Oakland Twp. man arrested for OWI third offense after hitting parked car outside local bar

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — An Oakland Township man was arrested for felony Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) third offense after hitting a parked vehicle outside a local sports bar on March 13.

An Oakland County sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare check call at 8:27 p.m. at the Orion Sports Bar and Grill and witnessed a man backing his vehicle into another vehicle before driving away, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop. When asked if he had been drinking, the driver admitted to having five drinks.

During the investigation, the man, 51, had slurred speech, bloodshot and glossy eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from him and his vehicle, according to the report.

After submitting to a breath test, the man’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) came back at .165 BAC, more than twice the legal limit. He was then arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver refused to voluntarily provide a blood sample and was transported to McLaren Pontiac for a blood draw, executed under a search warrant.

He was then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail and booked for felony OWI third offense.

The man was later released pending the completion of the investigation.