Oakland County to receive first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Oakland County expected its first shipment of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday, county Executive Dave Coulter announced on Monday.

Oakland County Health Division is expecting 6,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“These Johnson & Johnson doses arriving this week are another ray of hope,” Coulter said. “Our challenge is supply that does not meet our demand, and a third effective vaccine helps. We look forward to getting more doses into arms of Oakland County residents so we can emerge from the heavy cloud of the pandemic.”

Oakland County Health Division will be working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to determine the guidance for administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the county’s communications division.

“We now have three vaccines that are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust. “It is important that people follow medical advice – get whatever vaccine you are offered.”

This week, the health division also received 16,380 doses from Pfizer, of which 9,360 are first doses; and 4,400 doses from Moderna, of which 900 are first doses.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose vaccines requiring two shots.

Oakland County is hosting 15 COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only in Holly, Madison Heights, Novi, Pontiac, Rochester, Southfield, Waterford, and West Bloomfield.

In addition, Oakland County’s public health nurses are administering second doses at seven long-term care centers, the county announced.

Oakland County also provides a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up online at oaklandcountyvaccine.com.

The Oakland County Health Division is asking residents to be patient as COVID-19 vaccines slowly become available.

