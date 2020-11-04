Oakland County offers at home flu shots for seniors

Last month, Oakland County announced the launching of a new program to vaccinate homebound residents 65 years and older for influenza beginning on Oct. 27.

“This important service will help remove barriers for our most at-risk residents to receive a flu shot this season,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year since both flu viruses and COVID-19 will be present in our community.”

According to the Oakland County Health Division, the flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, however the flu vaccination has many other benefits such as: helping prevent flu illness, reducing the risk of flu-associated hospitalization, has been shown to reduce severity of illness if you do get the flu and it protects you and the people around you including those more vulnerable to the disease.

Residents interested in making an appointment to receive their flu shot can visit www.oakgov.com/health or call the Health Division’s Flu Shot Hotline at 800-434-3358. Nurse on Call is also available to answer questions at 800-848-5533, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Payment options include Medicare, Medicaid, most Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and Blue Care Network, and additional insurances. No one will be denied access to services due to lack of insurance; there is a discounted/sliding fee schedule available.

“Flu vaccination is very important this year to help reduce respiratory illnesses and avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. Research is suggesting that the risk of death may double in those 60 years and older if they are infected with both flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County Medical Director. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice physical distancing not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also flu.” — M.K.