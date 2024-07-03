Oakland County Fair returns to Springfield Oaks County Park July 5-14

New Sea Lions show sure to delight as they perform stunts, balance balls and shoot hoops

DAVISBURG — Make plans to attend one of summer’s most anticipated, quintessential events – the Oakland County Fair. The fairgrounds return to Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg July 5-14 with amazing shows, thrilling rides and family-friendly attractions. Oakland County Parks is a presenting sponsor of the fair.

New this year is Sea Lions Splash, an educational show sure to have fairgoers smiling as the sea lions display their fun skills and silly antics. There will be two shows presented weekdays and three shows on the weekends.

“Our guests can view these wonderful creatures anytime during fair hours and during presentations throughout the day. The shows provide education and comedy for people of all ages. We’re excited to have them here this year,” Oakland County Fair Association Assistant General Manager Sara Ressler said.

Other fair highlights not to be missed include a variety of attractions such as:

Hot Glass Academy – Artists will demonstrate the art of glassblowing, a tradition more than 2,000 years old

Master Chair Saw Artist Ben Risney – He will create up to three carvings daily during high-energy performances that show how a three-foot tall log is transformed into a work of art. All carvings will be available for purchase during a carving auction at 4 p.m. July 14

Racing Pigs – Three species of pigs will run separate races during each show, which will be presented five times each day

Show-Me-Safari Petting Zoo – A free petting zoo where children of all ages can enjoy meeting a variety of animals. Pellets and cups of carrots are available for purchase to feed the animals

The fair will also feature tasty food selections, Big Rock Amusements carnival and themed days like Senior Day on July 8 and Individuals with Disabilities Day on July 11. Many fairgoers enjoy connecting with farm animals like sheep, goats and cows, while watching horse competitions and visiting with animals such as dogs, cats, rabbits, alpacas and poultry.

“Oakland County has a rich rural heritage. The Oakland County Fair not only celebrates the hard work of youth who diligently care for farm animals throughout the year, it shares it with those who live in more urban communities throughout the county. This provides for numerous community building opportunities in a fun, casual setting. In the process of offering fairgoers a glimpse into the hard-working agricultural lifestyle and what it takes to feed a community, strong bonds are forged that make us more connected to our roots and what is truly important,” Oakland County Parks Director Chris Ward said.

Project exhibitions presented by Oakland County youth for competition are a staple of the fair. Children and teens are able to explore their creativity and develop new skills as they prepare crafts, recipes, photography, creative writing, wood and metal working projects, plant science projects and more for judging. The ribbons they receive acknowledge all the energy and hard work that went into their efforts.

Main arena events in the evening always draw a crowd. This year’s lineup includes an Off-road Demolition Derby, Microwrestling, Figure 8 Races, SuperKicker Rodeo, Night of Destruction and Monster Trucks. Tickets for these events may be purchased at OakFair.org.

Fair parking, which includes admission, is $15/vehicle and $10/motorcycle or walk-in. Presenting sponsor Oakland County Parks offers free parking Friday, July 5 and Thursday, July 11 with a 2024 Oakland County Parks Vehicle Permit. Fireworks will begin after dusk following the Friday night, July 5, concert by the Grant Reiff Band and the Crowning of 2024 Oakland County Fair Royalty.

Springfield Oaks County Park is located at 12451 Andersonville Road in Davisburg. For a complete fair schedule, visit OakFair.org.

For more information about Oakland County Parks, visit OaklandCountyParks.com, or on Facebook, Instagram and X.