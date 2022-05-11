Oakland Camera Club display photos at Twp. Library through May

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Oakland Camera Club members are filling the lobby of the Orion Township Public Library with some of their best photography pieces this month.

The club meets twice a month for digital and print competitions where members will give each other constructive feedback and advice on their photos.

“We help each other out while we still critique images and we have fun. We have goodies and chit-chat. It’s really casual, really social,” said the club’s Digital Director Bruce Michelotti.

The club also has member presentations, guest speakers and group photo walks/outings.

The club’s mission is “to foster and promote Art, Science and Creativity of Photography, in any form, to our members and local community through teaching, competitions, workshops, community service and any other means available for the enjoyment of all.”

As the library’s artists of the month, the club is displaying a wide range of print photos taken by club members, some of which have been recognized and won awards at competitions held by the Greater Detroit Camera Club Council (GDCCC).

Along with these larger competitions, the group also competes and participates in other events put on by the GDCCC, a group of 12 clubs in the area.

Another goal of the camera club is to garner some additional membership from enthusiasts of all ages using a variety of camera medium options like film cameras, digital cameras, smartphones cameras and others to improve their skills and hone their own craft.

“That’s what happens, you go from taking pictures of your kids and whatnot to getting out with a camera that has depth of field control, that’s when you really get creative,” said Rick Gunthner the Print Director of the Oakland Camera Club

The Oakland Camera Club meets twice a month (the first and third Tuesdays of the month, September through June) at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church located at 5301 Hatchery Rd. in Waterford.

The Oakland Camera Club is a perfect club for anyone interested in photography no matter the skill level. Meetings are open to the public, so anyone can come and get a feel of the club before joining and competing.

For more information on the Oakland Camera Club visit their website at www.oaklandcameraclub.com