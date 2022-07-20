NOCC offers free lock boxes for marijuana users

The North Oakland Community Coalition (NOCC) is passing out 200 free lock boxes to Lake Orion and Oxford residents to safely store marijuana and prescription drugs on July 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Orion Township Municipal Complex.
This is a drive-through event and residents will not be required to give their name to receive a lockbox.
The NOCC, in partnership with Orion Township and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, reminds residents that it is illegal to provide marijuana to anyone under the age of 21.
The Orion Township municipal building is located at 2323 Joslyn Rd. in Lake Orion.
— M.K.

