No mask, no service – and get illegal guns off the streets

No mask, no service. That’s the way it should be for now, thanks to those idiot governors and people that don’t wear masks.

The virus is spreading and they need to (be quiet) and quit complaining. Or, just do the wise thing and wear a mask.

Stay safe. Wear your mask.

Gun violence

Do your jobs. Get those illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of unstable people. No one should be allowed to carry until they can pass a mental health checkup first. Until you do that, people will keep dying. It’s called common sense, which too many of our leaders lack.

Have a good day. Stay safe. Peace.

J.P. King

Lake Orion