Nine residents file to run for Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education

Nine candidates have filed their application to run for Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education.

The nine candidates will vie for one of the four open positions on the board on the November ballot. They are each four-year terms.

The candidate list includes two incumbent board members: Trustee Scott Taylor and Vice President Birgit McQuiston.

Also in the running are Danielle Bresett, Joel Cole, Susan Flaherty, Misty Morris, Edwina Patterson, Amy Silvester and Janice Zale.

Trustee Nate Butki will not be seeking re-election.

Board Secretary Dana Mermell, who was up for re-election, resigned her seat on the board on July 16.

Board President Jim Weidman, Treasurer Jake Singer and Trustee Steve Drakos will be up for re-election in 2022. – By Megan Kelley