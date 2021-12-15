New Firestone Complete Auto Care opens in Lake Orion, positions available

A new Firestone Complete Auto Care opened in Lake Orion at 25 Indianwood Road and new job opportunities are available at the location.

The store is now hiring automotive technicians, retail sales and other in-store management positions. BSRO provides competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling, an employee discount and opportunities for employee development and advancement.

Firestone is owned by Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone America Inc.

The new store is on the corner of Indianwood and Lapeer roads and offers auto service and Bridgestone and Firestone-brand tires.

“The location features new automotive technologies and equipment operated by ASE certified technicians for faster and better auto repairs and a complete customer experience,” said a spokesperson for Firestone.

As part of the Bridgestone Tires4Ward recycling program and its efforts to maximize toward a circular economy, used tires removed from service at the store will find new life in rubberized asphalt, construction materials, landscaping mulch, creating energy and more.

In addition to auto and tire services, the Firestone Complete Auto Care store will also support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through Bridgestone’s national Driving Great Future partnership.

“Ongoing assistance by way of customer donations and teammate volunteerism will help local Boys & Girls Clubs with transportation needs, as well as critical services for kids and teens who are facing food insecurity and virtual learning challenges due to COVID-19,” according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion of the BSRO footprint in Lake Orion and continue toward our goal of being the most trusted provider of automotive care in every neighborhood we serve,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO. “Thanks to our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we also hope to make a difference in the lives of Lake Orion area families and kids as we strengthen our presence as a trusted neighbor.”

For store hours, hiring opportunities and more information, visit www.firestonecompleteautocare.com. Additional information on the Tires4Ward program can be found here on the Bridgestone Americas website.

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States – including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations.