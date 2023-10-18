New DDA tax captures can only be spent in DDA district

I must have struck a nerve! The web site I referred to in last week’s paper has been changed. The official Village of Lake Orion logo has been removed and replaced by a new logo, one similar in appearance to ones used by the DDA.

It’s been quoted many times that 75 percent of new taxes caused by new development in the DDA district will be returned to the village.

This is true, but by state law it can only be spent in the DDA district, not throughout the entire village! So that promised 75 percent can’t be spent on the degraded infrastructure generally west of M-24.

Don’t forget that now that the Lake Orion Lumber Yard now belongs to the village, it’s removed from the tax rolls and any improvements will not be taxed, just like other village properties.

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion