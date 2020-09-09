Moving from fear to faith…

When something new comes into our lives, the newness of it often brings up a sense of fear in us.

The acronym for fear is false evidence appearing real. We can create the false narrative ourselves, others can create it for us, or we can also do it by how we interpret outside circumstances.

For some people strong thunderstorms invoke fears. Others might sit by an open door or window listening to the wind, thunder or rain and another might enjoy taking photos of the lightening. Feelings of fear can come when interviewing for a new job, becoming a parent, life or relationship changes, current events, etc.

Taking a closer look, we might find that many times it is our own mental thought which gives us false information thus creating our fear.

As a previous Lake Orion band parent, I watched as students were practicing the mornings of solo and ensemble. Just thinking of performing at a certain time in front of a judge would bring fear. The students had practiced their music; they had prepared for the day, but it takes one little deceiving thought to make fear show up.

A false idea comes to our mind and we begin to question our ability, which leads to fear. How can we stand in our truth and move ourselves from fear to faith?

It’s easy! We do it by moving ourselves into faith by going deeper into the spiritual teachings that Jesus demonstrated for us. This is not new information; Jesus taught it, you may have heard it and over time you may have dismissed it. If so, I encourage you to take another look now and be openminded; you have changed, society has changed, try it again.

Unity teaches the application of metaphysics in following the steps of Jesus. Plus, we believe in living our life by being the expression of God in action which is always good.

You are important to God and you are not alone in your thoughts or in the world. We are all a part of something bigger than ourselves. Life doesn’t just happen to us – it happens for us. We are born to be an active part of this world and to express God’s goodness in it. We cannot be of God and also show up as fear.

Standing in your faith means to know who you are. To understand and accept that whatever life has put before you God is within you so do your part. It’s easy if you are open to understanding how your life relates to God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. It is not through supernatural powers, by sacred teachings or rituals, but through you. You decide how much you want to learn, do and be. Are you ready?

Every Sunday you will hear me say, there is no right or wrong way to be in meditation. This is true about life too!

There is no right or wrong way to be the expression of God, there is only your way. If you don’t like your expression you can decide to change it and then do so. Imagine what life would be like if we could all stand in our truth by moving to being the expression of faith over fear.

How wonderful would your life be if you knew the truth and no one could scare you into a place of fear or thinking you were less than the wonderful being that God made as you?

Having faith over fear is easy when you are a part of a positive spiritual group. Sharing in practical teachings will support you in knowing your truth. Do some research and find a spiritual group that fits you. Now is a good time when most every church is online.

Most importantly, know and understand that your life is important and you are not alone to learn these teachings. Jesus showed us the way to know God better. Practice those teachings and while they require deep thinking you will be amazed at how they improve and uplift your life.

Isaiah 41:10 – So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. (NIV).

Stand in faith,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion

