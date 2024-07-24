Miracle League games bring inspiration to family, friends and fans

Golling charity car show raises more than $500 for the Miracle League Field

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — From the smiles on the players’ faces, the high-fives with teammates and coaches and the cheers from family, friends and fans, the Miracle League games at Friendship Park have the spirit of playing for the love of the game.

Because every game at the Miracle League Field at Friendship Park in Orion Township is a celebration.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett championed the construction of the field and said that if anyone is having a bad week, go to a Miracle League game on Saturday and their spirits will immediately be lifted upon seeing the joy on the players’ faces.

Miracle League game times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. now through the end of August. Fall ball begins on Sept. 14. This upcoming Saturday, players and league administrators hope that more people attend a game so that they have a good showing for a promotional shoot to help support the league.

To support the Miracle League Field, Golling Buick GMC in Orion Township hosted a car show on Saturday at Friendship Park with all proceeds going toward the ongoing maintenance of the field. Golling Buick also gave medals and a ball to the players and brought Tootsie the Clown to make balloon creations for the kids.

The Miracle League Field of North Oakland County is an all-inclusive baseball field where kids and adults with special needs can play. The approximately $600,000 project is a partnership between Orion and Independence townships and the Easterseals Michigan, and is financed through donations and in-kind services.

The field has wheelchair accessible dugouts; a custom-designed, synthetic turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries; an announcers’ booth and bleachers; and a concession stand near the field.

“Buddies” also assist players throughout the game, helping them bat, run the bases and field the ball, if needed.