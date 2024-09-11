Milford ‘Rick’ Parrish

Milford Richard Parrish, “Rick”, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2024, in Marlette, Mich.

Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Detroit, Rick’s journey through life was marked by an unwavering spirit of generosity, friendliness and a profound sense of faith that guided him every step of the way.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Renee (Nordlund) Parrish, whom he married on May 29, 1965, in Berkley, Mich. Their story began as high school sweethearts and blossomed into a partnership. Together, they raised a beautiful family, including their children Joseph, Nicholas (Rebecca), and Jennifer (Daniel). Rick was a cherished grandfather to Caroline (Adam) Frank, Danielle, Haleigh, Christie (Josh) Rooker, Anna, and Nikee, and great-grandfather to Lily, Oliver, Mia, Jace, Aria, Theodore, Tristen, and Aubree. His sister, Mariruth (Jim) Ankney, also survives him.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Rosalie (Alsup) Parrish, and his brothers, Danny and Gary.

Rick’s professional life was spent at Consumers Energy, where he retired in 2000. Retirement did not slow Rick down; instead, it allowed him to pursue his passion for gardening.

Those who knew Rick will remember him as a man who took a keen interest in everyone he met. His life was a testament to the power of giving or taking the time to get to know people. We rejoice in knowing that he is at home with his Lord and Savior.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in honor of Rick may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Jansen Family Funeral Home – Columbiaville. Share memories, condolences, and pictures with the family at www.jansenfuneralhome.com.