Membership Month on now at Sloan and Longway

FLINT — November is Membership Month at Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium.

Members receive free general admission at Longway Planetarium and Sloan Museum of Discovery; free entry to the 2025 traveling exhibits 2theXtreme and Hall of Heroes; free admission to the new laser light shows premiering in January 2025; discounts at the gift shops or Coffee Beanery café; reduced charges when hosting a party or meeting at one of the venue spaces; free Member Preview parties for new planetarium shows and traveling exhibits; free or discounted admission to over 350 ASTC science centers worldwide and more.

For a full list of benefits and membership packages, which start at just $35 for an individual pass, visit www.sloanlongway.org/membership. To join, renew, or ask questions, email membership@sloan longway.org, call 810-237- 3457.