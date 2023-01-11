Meals on Wheels thanks supporters, drivers

Meals on Wheels in Oxford, Addison and Lake Orion would like to thank Independence Village in Waterstone for providing the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day meals for our homebound seniors.

We are grateful for their continuous generosity and delicious food.

A special thanks to our dedicated Meals on Wheels drivers who take time out of their holidays to deliver a warm smile, warm meal and holiday visit to those in need.

We appreciate you all.

Mary Reynolds

Oxford/Orion/Addison

Meals on Wheels