MDOT to close single lane on M-24, Broadway Street on Saturday

Beginning on Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation closed a single lane on northbound M-24 at Broadway Street in the Village of Lake Orion.

The single lane closure is expected to last through Saturday.

MDOT says it is closing the lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for curb and pavement work.

Broadway Street will be closed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has invested $33 million to rebuild and resurface M-24 (Lapeer Road) in Oakland County.

MDOT says the safety benefit of the project includes extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways to increase motorist safety by reducing the number of potential crash points in this area. – J.N.