Maureen Litten, 71

Maureen Kathleen (O’Dea) Litten, 71 of Lake Orion, Mich. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Troy Beaumont Hospital. She passed surrounded by her friends and family.

Maureen was born Feb. 28, 1953 to Alyward Bryan O’Dea and Catherine S. O’Dea. Maureen was of the Catholic faith. She was a proud member of the Lake Orion High School class of 1971. She also is a proud member of the St Joseph Elementary School class of 1967.

She loved her family, sewing, hosting parties, Lake Orion football, Michigan State, and the Detroit Lions. She worked as a travel agent throughout her life. Maureen always saw the good in people and wanted others to be happy before herself.

Maureen is preceded in death by her mother, father and Aunt Anita (Daniels). She is also preceded in death by her sons Nicholas and Dale Jr.

Maureen is survived by her sons, Brian (Jennifer) of Dowagiac, Mich.; Jeff of Clarkston, Mich.; granddaughters Leah and Reagan; brothers Tim (Denise) and Pat; nephews and nieces Cory, Kelly (Tim) Perry and Connor; the entire Lake Orion Football teams from 2008 and 2012.

The family of Maureen would like to thank the countless doctors and nurses who have helped her fight cancer over the past eight years. Your dedication and care was tremendous.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd. in Orion Township. The family will receive friends freom 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Future inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion, Mich., where she will join her sons and parents.

Suggested memorials may be made to MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association).

Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.