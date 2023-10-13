Mary Graves, 89, of Lake Orion

Mary Graves ; of Lake Orion; passed peacefully on October 4, 2023 at age 89; just over two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Floyd A. Graves ; dear mother of Dawn (Ray) Fogler of Attica and Deborah Graves of California; and adoring grandmother of Jamie Fogler and Ryan Fogler of Lapeer.

Mary was born in Pontiac, Michigan, a graduate of Rochester High School, and retiree of General Motors as a Key Punch Operator. She was a kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Mary was devoted to her husband, Floyd, and graciously took care of him in his time of need. She will be deeply missed by her family.