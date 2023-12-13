Martha Ridgway, 75, of Lake Orion

Martha Jane Allen Ridgway (nee Wern) of Lake Orion passed away with her loving family at her side November 14,2023. She was 75 years old.

Martha (Marty) was born March 15, 2048 in Toledo, Ohio to James Richard Wern and Isabelle Lucy Wern (both deceased) and moved with the family to Lake Orion in 1953.

Marty graduated from the Lake Orion Community Schools in 1966 and attended Michigan State University.

Martha worked as a travel agent for most of her early career and co-owned Home & Land Real Estate East while working as a realtor until her retirement.

Marty was preceded in death by her brother James Richard Wern, Jr and nephew Beau Richard Wern.

She is survived by her sisters Deborah Bertram, Mary Ann (Mark)Ashton, Beverly Wern and brother William Wern. Nieces Tiffany Turnbull, Dana (Michael) Stone, Megan Wern, Abigail Wern and nephews Dr. Gregg Dionne, Kadian Wern, James Richard (Denise)Wern III. Great aunt to Jordan Turnbull, Skylar Turnbull, Dylan Stone, and Isabel Wern.

Traveling and the holidays were just a couple of her passions with her love of family being first and foremost always.

Marty was an exceptionally kind and caring person and her memory will be cherished by her family and friends forever.