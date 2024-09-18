Marlene Hendrix of Lake Orion, age 86, passed away on Sept 7, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Donald Hendrix. Marlene is the mother of Donald (Kelly) Hendrix and Sally Hendrix and grandmother of Emily (Collin) Newberry and Drew Hendrix.

Marlene spent over 25 years working for Lake Orion Community Schools, retiring as Director of Food Service. She later worked for Guest House and volunteered for Leader Dogs for the Blind. Marlene loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, gardening and doing anything with animals.

Donations in Marlene’s honor can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Michigan, where Marlene spent a lot of happy hours with the puppies.

Per Marlene’s wishes, she will be buried next to her beloved husband during a private family memorial.