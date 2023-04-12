Marian Pagel, 96, of Lake Orion

Marian Louise Pagel, a longtime resident of Lake Orion, died March 26, 2023. She was 96 years old.

Mrs. Pagel was the daughter of the late Dr. William Hilton and the late Anne (nee: Sigrest) Hilton.

Mrs. Pagel was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Pagel, Jr. for 59 years; loving mother of Thomas (Michelle), Robert (Susan), Frank (Sharlene), Jean Pagel-Roberts and Joyce Pagel-O’Dell; dear grandmother of Ron, Cathy, Sherry, Julie, Robert, Derek, Nicole and Ryan; and great-grandmother of nine.

She was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.

Marian enjoyed spring and summer in her yard watching the wildlife and the flowers; she loved going to Traverse City with her daughters in the summer, and she enjoyed watching old movies and Tigers baseball. She was also an avid reader and a woman of faith.

Mrs. Pagel was one of the owners of Maple Springs Golf Range in Metamora, Michigan for 26 years.

She was a member of the Rochester Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a previous member of the Oxford Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their kindness during her brief illness.

At her request, there will be a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lake Orion Chapel of Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.

Reflections may be shared at www.sparksgriffin.com.