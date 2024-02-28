Marian Medler, 98, of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away on Feb. 17, 2024. She was born to parents Daniel and Eula Abbey, in 1925, in Michigan.

Marian graduated from Lake Orion High School and went on to study Education at Central Michigan University (Bachelors degree) and University of Michigan (Masters degree). Marian worked as a teacher for three Michigan School Districts – Oxford, Royal Oak, and Berkley.

Marian met Robert Medler at Central Michigan University after he returned from service in the U.S. Army Air Forces during WWII. They were married in 1949 at the United Methodist Church of Lake Orion. Together they raised their three children: Richard, Gregory, and Janice. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren: Jessica, Julie, Daniel, Jennifer, Rebecca, Daniel, Timothy, and Zachary; and seven great-grandchildren: Jacob, Lillian, Abigail, Daniel, Ryan, Henry, and Eric.

Marian is survived by her siblings Gerald (Gene), Lawrence, and Kathleen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and her sisters Marilyn and Lorraine.

A private celebration of Marian’s life will be held this summer at The Farm.