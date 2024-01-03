Margaret McKenney of Lake Orion

In loving memory of Margaret (Maggie) McKenney, a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away December 26, 2023.

She shared 64 years of love and companionship with her husband, Richard. Together, they raised three wonderful children, David (Kris), Ronald (Brenda), and Colleen (Keith). Her nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren, Keeley, Matthew, Ryan, Erin and Megan and great grandchildren Arlen and Emmalyn bringing warmth to their lives.

Beyond the family, Maggie leaves a legacy of faith and compassion. She dedicated herself to guiding others spiritually and selflessly helping those in need. Maggie will be remembered for her unwavering faith, kindness and the profound impact she had on the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. As she embarks on a new journey, we find solace in knowing that her long-held anticipation of meeting Jesus face to face has been fulfilled. May her memory bring peace during this challenging time.

Funeral services were held Dec. 30, 2023 at Calvary Church, 1361 Giddings Rd., in Pontiac. The family received friends on Friday at Modetz Funeral Home. Private interment at Square Lake Cemetery in Orion Township.

Suggested memorials may be made to Calvary Church. Online tributes at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.