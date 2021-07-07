Man, young passenger in serious condition after a head-on collision on Indianwood Road on Thursday

An Oxford Township man and a 6-year-old traveling with the man are in serious condition after a head-on collision.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Orion Township Fire Department and the Oxford Township Fire Department responded to the area of Indianwood Road and Baldwin Road after a head-on collision between two vehicles about 1:13 p.m. July 1, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

A 2017 Chevrolet Trax driven by a 17-year-old Oxford Township male was westbound on Indianwood Road and crossed over into the eastbound lanes.

The Trax struck 2017 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 50-year-old Oxford Township man, who was traveling eastbound.

There was a 6-year-old passenger in the rear seat of the Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trax was transported by Oxford Township Fire Department Paramedics to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Pontiac for his injuries, where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford Fiesta were transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for their injuries where they were listed in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office report on Tuesday.

The Oakland County Crash Investigaton Unit (CIU) responded and began their investigation.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the report stated. — J.N.