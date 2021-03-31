Main Street Bicycles to open in downtown LO

By Megan Kelley

Downtown Lake Orion is about to get a new addition with the relocation of Main Street Bicycles.

Main Street Bicycles is currently located at 622 S. Lapeer Rd. but is expected to open their doors at 102 S. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion sometime in the next two weeks.

“We’re looking to try and increase traffic. Number one: to the store and we just think it’s a better location because of the surroundings. From this new location, it’s really easy to get on the Paint Creek Trail. There’s a lot of bicyclists that come of the trail there and that’s what we do,” said Main Street Bicycles General Manager Marty Zahm.

Not only does the location lend itself to trail cyclists, but the sheer size of the space will allow the store to expand their services to include yoga and spin classes.

“The other part to it is we can expand our store. We’re going to have yoga classes and we’re going to have spin classes upstairs. We didn’t have that opportunity at the other location,” Zahm said.

With the increased services and storefront, Main Street Bicycles is also expected to create about four more jobs in the area, Zahm said.

Main Street Bicycles is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online: www.mainstreetbicycles.com.