Lucille Daenzer, 84, of Lake Orion

Lucille Joyce Daenzer of Lake Orion passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 84.

Joyce was the beautiful wife of over 62 years to the love of her life, Howard John Daenzer.

She was the amazing mother of Howard (Sandy) Daenzer, Brian (Kim) Daenzer, Julie (Scott) Bocquet, Jeff (Janice) Daenzer, and Renee (Greg) Salkeld; incredible grandmother to 27 loving grandchildren; great-grandmother to 13 adoring great-grandchildren.

Joyce was born in Detroit and was one of seven children. She was preceded in death by her sisters – Madeline Kolodziejski, Priscilla Leone, and her brother Daniel Barbieri. Joyce is survived by her sisters Pauline Ciaffone, Ilene Fazio, and Rosemary Champagne.

Joyce/Joycee/Mitzi, as she was known for most of her life, was a faithful prayer warrior and held prayer groups at her home for more than 40 years. The only relationship more important than her family was her relationship with the Lord. She generously donated her time and talents to St. Joseph Church and the Oxford Pregnancy Center.

Joyce was a tiny woman with a huge presence in this world and affected so many by her generosity and kind heart.

She had a conviction to spread God’s love to others and she did it daily. A Godly, anointed woman whose presence will be missed by all that knew her.

Jesus welcomed her at the gates saying “Well done good and faithful servant.”

No flowers will be accepted – in lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd. Lake Orion, MI 48362

