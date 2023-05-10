Luchsinger resigns from Lake Orion Village Council

Fifth council member resignation since 2018

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — Councilmember Sarah Luchsinger resigned her seat on the Lake Orion Village Council effective immediately during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

“There is just so much disrespect, bad faith – we really shouldn’t be making decisions guys, on a lot of these topics and it needs to go back to (residents) and I can’t be quiet about it anymore,” Luchsinger said in her closing comments. “I’m actually sicker than I like to admit and my husband has had a couple of come to Jesus moments with me so, unfortunately, this is where I leave you.

“I can’t do it anymore from here. So, I’d rather do it from out there because apparently more weight is given to you guys (residents) and that’s really, right now, how it should be. So, I’d like to say I wish you all (council members) the best; and I’ll leave it at that,” she said.

In past meetings, Luchsinger has clashed with village Manager Darwin McClary over information she believed was being withheld.

Earlier this year, McClary had not allowed Luchsinger to view village attorney bills without the entire council’s approval despite the council being the client of the village attorney.

Luchsinger said council members should not have to vote to approve attorney bills when they did not know what they were paying for.

Luchsinger also had run-ins with other council members over council procedure.

During a recent meeting, she was silenced and told she was “out of order” when she raised concerns over DDA Director Molly LaLone speaking during public comment in a way that some council members felt equated to a presentation.

Luchsinger was often on the minority side of many votes, along with Councilmembers Michael Lamb and Nancy Mosier, who expressed their sadness to see Luchsinger resign but recommitted themselves to serving on the council.

“I’m extremely saddened about one of our council women (resigning),” Mosier said. “I have to say, I am extremely disgusted by the way that (members of) this council, since I have been elected in November, has been treated. I had hoped, and the people that voted for me – and I will say, I had the most votes – everybody I talked to wanted the Good Ole’ Boys to go away and it’s not happening. So, we have what we have. We have what we’ve had for 20 years-plus and we are losing a very committed and wonderful council woman who is knowledgeable and is a great asset to our council because we have people on our council that have minds the size of gnats. And I’m sorry, but people are not willing to have an open mind and they’re willing to continue to do and to say and to vote the way that they have voted forever. This is not what we’re about, this is not why I’m here.”

Luchsinger becomes the fifth person to resign from the council since 2018 and the eighth since 2001. In July 2018, Shauna Brown and Steve Watson both resigned; just over a year later, in 2019, David Churchill resigned; and in March 2021, Ray Hammond resigned from the council.

Luchsinger is a village resident and attorney who previously owned Sarah’s Bath Boutique in downtown Lake Orion. She was voted to a four-year term on the council in 2020 after receiving the third highest number of votes, running on a platform that included improving communication between the council and residents, business owners and visitors to the village.

The council will likely vote to officially accept Luchsinger’s resignation at its next meeting on May 22. Under village charter, the council then has 30 days after officially accepting the resignation to fill the vacant seat.

Section 4.4 of the village’s ordinances states: “A resignation submitted by an official shall be deemed to be considered as an unconditional resignation and shall become effective upon acceptance by the council. No such resignation shall be accepted by the council at the same meeting at which it is received, unless by the unanimous vote of all members of the council.”

Application forms for village residents interested in applying are available on the village website, lakeorion.org under the “Forms & Downloads” tab, or forms can be requested at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.