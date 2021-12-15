LOX of Love: LOHS students to support their Oxford H.S. peers

By Jim Newell

In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, many in the community are finding ways to help those affected by the tragedy.

And there has been an outpouring of love and support to that end, but there are still many more days ahead through the healing process.

The North Oakland Community Coalition hosts LOX of Love on Friday to give Lake Orion High School students and Oxford High School students a safe space to come together and support one another, said Tonya Hamilton, executive director of the NOCC.

“We are gathering Lake Orion students and Oxford students and giving Lake Orion students a chance to support their Oxford friends,” Hamilton said. “Fun and relaxing activities that will really help encourage some self-healing, self-coping skills, tools that (students) can take home with them and help them deal with all of their emotions right now.”

Hamilton added LOX of Love is an opportunity for kids to get together and be kids and is not a therapy or religious session, though those services will be available for any student who needs them.

“We want them to consider it a time to relax and have fun with friends. But there will be a lot of really great resources sprinkled in,” Hamilton said.

The event includes a keynote address by local magician and keynote speaker Anthony Grupido to kick off the evening, followed by an evening of friendship, support, healing art, games, activities and food.

To ensure that there is enough food, organizers ask that students register in advance at the NOCC website. Registration will be monitored at the door and LOHS students will be required to show their student ID to enter.

There will be adult helpers and security to ensure it is a safe environment for students, and no media is allowed at LOX of Love. “The event will be very secure,” Hamilton said.

There will be licensed counselors and social workers should students wish to speak with someone.

“While this is not a church-based function, there will be faith-based support available for students who would like it,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she and others at the NOCC are hearing about the variety of needs of those affected by the events of Nov. 30. She and her team met with the Oxford Strong Community team to discuss how best to collect and share resources with the community.

“We realized that there were a lot of resources being thrown around of people wanting to help the community by providing free or reduced or extended-hour mental health services, and it became obvious that we needed one place to collect that information,” Hamilton said. “And we also saw right away that there was a need to vet that information to make sure that all of the people offering their service were certified.”

The NOCC is focusing on the mental health components and counseling and therapy services for students and families.

“First of all, first responders are going to need our support. They are dealing with situations they’ve prepared for but never expected to experience. So, we know that there are going to be needs for mental health support for our first responders for a long time.

“Our students, right now, seem to be getting a lot of strength from just being together. Everything that’s happening at the Legacy Center and opportunities for the kids just to be together is wonderful for them. We also know that they are showing fear – they don’t feel safe. So, we really want to bring in some resources to help the kids feel safe again, in their school, in their community, and those are going to be needs coming up.

“As far as adults go, we’re seeing a lot of need for adult support groups. For moms who are nervous about sending their children back to school; moms who are spending the day helping their children with this trauma and by the end of the day when they go to bed they are depleted and they need support. So, it’s been really lovely to see some of the parent groups that are starting to pop up – the morning coffee groups or the evening gatherings after kiddos are in bed. I think that that will be a continued need,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said that counselors note that there will be long-term counseling needs for students and members of the community after a tragedy. The NOCC, as it vets the services being offered, asks therapists and counselors if the pro bono and discounted services they are offering are temporary or long-term.

“Some acknowledge that the need is longer than just next month. There are going to need to be providers to help these families for months to come,” Hamilton said, adding that students who are finding support right now by being together may have the need for counseling in the future.

“A month from now, or two months from now it might become quite evident that they could benefit from sitting down and working with a counselor. So, we’re trying to anticipate those needs.”