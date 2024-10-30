Louise Chamarro

Louise Imogene Chamarro of Lake Orion passed away on October 21, 2024. She was 94 years old.

Imogene is the beloved wife of the late Jimmy, who passed away in 2001 after 52 years of marriage; loving mother of Richard (Karen) Chamarro, Michael (Jayne) Chamarro and Tina (Dave) Frankovitch; loving grandma of Jamie (Melinda) Chamarro, Jason (Stephanie) Chamarro, Destiny Chamarro, Anthony (Becky) Chamarro, Andrew Chamarro and Eric Frankovitch; and dear great-grandma of seven.

She was preceded in death by her seven brothers and sisters; and she is also survived by her many nieces and nephews; and dear friends in Michigan and Seven Springs Travel Park, Florida.

Imogene worked for the Lake Orion School District for many years, eventually retiring after spending her last 16 years as the Cafeteria Manager. She then spent 43 retired years in New Port Richie, Florida. Imogene enjoyed to sew, work with ceramics and had an amazing talent painting China. She also volunteered for many years at the Chief Pontiac American Legion.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery.

In memory of Imogene, please make donations to Marliere Hospice House, 6801 Rowan Road, New Port Richie, Florida 34653.