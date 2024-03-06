Losing the ‘up north’ feel of Orion Twp., Lake Orion

My wife and I moved to Orion Township in 2013, drawn by the promise that living here is a vacation. Initially, we enjoyed the small town “up north” feel of the village and township, but recently living here is becoming less of a vacation.

On March 20, the township planning commission will hold a hearing on a proposed 108-apartment complex and 14 townhomes about 200 feet from our front yard. One of the apartment buildings will loom over St. Joseph’s Church and school. There are several reasons to reject this project:

Orion Township’s website lists five projects building 56 single-family homes and 338 condominiums and townhomes.

Lake Orion Village has four projects which will build 228 single-family homes, apartments, and condos.

Lake Orion Village has struggled to hire and retain policemen and recently contracted with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement.

Several existing apartment buildings in the township have signs advertising apartments for rent – is there a need for even more apartments?

The township website claims to be a member of “Tree City USA”, yet it is allowing more wooded areas to be cut down.

The projected numbers of apartments, condos and single-family homes will add between 1,200 to 2,000 more residents – what impact will that have on the sheriff’s office, fire department and EMTs to respond to an emergency? What will the effect be on schools and rush hour? Given the number of already approved housing units and infrastructure challenges, the planning commission should reject this proposed complex and save this wooded area, one of the last ones on Lapeer Road.

We invite all concerned citizens to attend the Orion Twp. planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. March 20 and express your opposition to the proposed apartment complex.

Joseph and Eugenia McDaniel

Lake Orion