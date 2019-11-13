LO’s Jade Lopez is the special ‘Wish Kid’ at the Macy’s Believe campaign kickoff

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION, Mich. – When Jade Lopez was seven-years-old, she wished that she had a puppy she could take care of and love.

Jade’s favorite cartoon is Paw Patrol and she wanted a puppy that looked just like the character, Skye, with two little spots on its ears and one on its backside.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, Jade, a student at Carpenter Elementary, had her wish granted and now has a pup of her own, which she named Sky.

“She’s just great with Sky. She loves coming home from school and taking her for walks and watching cartoons with her,” said Rubi Lopez, Jade’s older sister and her Make-a-Wish sister.

Jade, now 9, has a genetic disorder and regularly undergoes treatments.

“She wanted something that she could walk and feed and that, in turn, that furry friend will help cheer her up when she may come home from a long appointment or a particularly difficult day,” Rubi said.

Jade, who has always been responsible for her age, walks and feeds Sky, cuddles with her and reminds Sky not to eat Jade’s sandals.

“When Jade met her puppy for the first time, her eyes were so full of happiness and innocence like she couldn’t believe that this four-pound ball of fluff was for her. All she wanted to do was hold Sky,” Rubi said.

“I will always remember how Jade held her for the first time and all the light little kisses she gave her on her head. Jade has always been a somewhat timid person but having Sky has taught her to be a bit more assertive and confident.”

Jade took part in the Macy’s annual Believe event on Nov. 1 in Troy, writing a letter to Santa. As the special Wish Kid, she had the privilege of being the first to drop her letter into the Santa mailbox.

“Things went really well, she was super excited and she had so much fun,” Rubi said. “She didn’t think there was going to be that many people.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps children with critical illnesses, granting them a special, life-changing wish. In the United States and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes, according to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“She’s still being celebrated and for what she’s been going through so young, it’s incredible,” Rubi said, adding that the family is grateful for the opportunities Make-A-Wish has given Jade. “They’re an amazing program. It’s really just the perfect wish for kids. It’s the perfect wish coming true.”

Macy’s Believe campaign asks the community to help grant wishes for more children. Through Dec. 24, people can write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores in Macy’s red Believe Mailbox or submit them online at macys.com/believe.

For each letter received, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $122 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $19 million through the annual Believe campaign, helping grant more than 14,500 wishes, according to information from the Believe campaign.

The change in Jade since Sky came into her life is evident, Rubi said.

“She would always come home from her appointments and want to sleep all day and complain of a tummy ache. Now, she comes home from appointments and wants to play with Sky or just sit with her and watch cartoons, which is still a step up from sleeping all day. To see that change, it is immensely heartwarming,” Rubi said.

Jade has had her picture in a Make-A-Wish calendar and her image has been used for advertising for Make-A-Wish. She’s been able to attend events and, of course, get a new puppy.

“It’s opened up a lot of incredible opportunities for her. We’ve been told that her story has touched a lot of people,” Rubi said.

“Our lives have been completely changed, not only because of the newest addition to the family, but also because we have seen how much people care for Jade.”