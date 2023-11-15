Lonnie T. Horton, 66, of Oakland Twp.

Lonnie T. Horton of Oakland Twp., died October 1, 2023. He was 66.
Lonnie was the beloved son of the late Elmer (Jean) Horton and the late Lorraine (Ted) Kimura; dear brother of Larry Horton, Laurie (Richard) Mueller, and Lmer Horton; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at1 p.m. at Community of Christ, 531 E. Flint Street in Lake Orion. A light luncheon will follow the service.
Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home in Orion Township.
Online tributes may be written at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Lonnie T. Horton of Oakland Twp., died October 1, 2023. He was 66.
Leave a Reply